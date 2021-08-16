Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.43 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55.

