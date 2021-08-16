Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

BATS:PFFD opened at $26.05 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00.

