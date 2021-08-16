Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,896,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,951,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 230,433 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 169,109 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

