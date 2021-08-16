GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $38,900.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,537.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.52 or 0.06933152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.35 or 0.01483419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00396327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00155190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00598900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.37 or 0.00368233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00333658 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

