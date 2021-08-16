GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.34. GoHealth shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 28,456 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.84.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

