Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Golden Agri-Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

