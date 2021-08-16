Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 537,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSS shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 21,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,424. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

