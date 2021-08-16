Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,786,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,802 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

