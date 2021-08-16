Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 48,327 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $167,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $172,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $398,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.