Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $500,000 in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of TMKRU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

