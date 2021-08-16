Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 5,856 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

WLDN stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $472.21 million, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

