Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Penns Woods Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 97.5% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.