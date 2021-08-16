Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 200.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. TheStreet upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 2.18. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

