Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 621,830 Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of MRACU opened at $10.06 on Monday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

