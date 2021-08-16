GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDRX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

