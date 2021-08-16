Gores Holdings VII, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd

Gores Holdings VII’s (NASDAQ:GSEVU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Gores Holdings VII had issued 48,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $11,449,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $2,241,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $4,386,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 74.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter.

