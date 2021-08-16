Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $6.17

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. Graviton has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $17,794.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $6.17 or 0.00013287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

