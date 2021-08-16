Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

