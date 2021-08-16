Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.