Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
GRAY stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
