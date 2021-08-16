Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $164.44 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97.

