Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $829,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

