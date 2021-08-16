Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA opened at $78.65 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59.

