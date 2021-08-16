Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

VMD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,694. The company has a market cap of $256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

