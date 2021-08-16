Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,934 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 406,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,322. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

