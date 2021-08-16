Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.70. 122,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

