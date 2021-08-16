Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. 264,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,575,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

