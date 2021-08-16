GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,075 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $949,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,334. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

