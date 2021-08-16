GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,664 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.23. 216,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

