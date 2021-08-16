GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 197,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.51. 291,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

