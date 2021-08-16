GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464,948 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73.

