Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. 528,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73. Guardant Health has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.