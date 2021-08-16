Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.94. 528,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.37. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

