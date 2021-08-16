GWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,323 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

MUST opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

