GWM Advisors LLC Buys 9,046 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

