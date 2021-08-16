GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $31,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,532,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $128.09 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.