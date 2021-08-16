GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $515,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.