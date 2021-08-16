Hacken Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.43 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $44.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.86 or 0.00912505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00666031 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,804,341 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.