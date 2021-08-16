Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $61.14 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $34,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.