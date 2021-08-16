Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.78. 71,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

