Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,180 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 193,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the period.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,634. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29.

