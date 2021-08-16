Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,876,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.11. 2,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,988. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05.

