Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $189.51. 69,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $174.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

