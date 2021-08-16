Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,302 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,914.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.91. 64,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,162. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

