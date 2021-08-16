Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.78. 196,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

