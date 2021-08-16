Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after buying an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 104.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after buying an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.04. 100,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,190. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

