Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 221.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

