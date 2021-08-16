Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.65 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

