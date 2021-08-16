Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 123,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD opened at $279.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

