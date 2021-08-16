Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $102.03 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $102.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.37.

