Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

